× What's all this about?

TL;DR

Fetchat was made to save your time if you need to get through all YouTube video comments.

The story behind

I was inspired by a Polish YouTuber - Krzysztof Gonciarz, author of, inter alia, comedy series based on viewers comments. Krzysztof mentioned that it's really time-consuming to get all comments under a specific movie because Youtube allows you to fetch only a few dozen at once. To get more you have to either click "load more" button or keep scrolling down the page (depends on the YouTube version that you are using). I decided to solve this problem 🙂